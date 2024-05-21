Multibagger! Tara Chand Infralogistic stock gains 353% in a year, up nearly 1000% in 3 years
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions shares have surged by 353% to ₹404 in a year, with a long-term gain of 992% over three years. It serves India's infrastructure needs through warehousing, transportation, and equipment rental verticals.
Over the past year, the Indian stock market has produced a substantial number of wealth creators, and Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions was one of them. The company's shares, valued at ₹89 each just a year ago, have soared by an impressive 353% to trade at the current level of ₹404.
