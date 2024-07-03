Multibagger TARC share price rises 8% to all-time high: Ambit sees another 50% upside

Stock Market today: Multibagger TARC Ltd share price gained 8% to all-time high during intraday trades on Wednesday. The TARC share price that opened at ₹209.25, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹208.15, however gained more than 8% to scale 52-week high of ₹225 on Wednesday. TARC share price ended at ₹217.4 levels on the BSE, up 4.44%

TARC share price having gained 243% during last one year has given Multibagger returns to investors.

The Anant Raj Corporation, or TARC Ltd., was founded as a construction and contracting business and has since grown well having developed large land banks and transformed to be a significantly big real estate development firm in the Delhi National capital region. TARC Limited with a large land bank of more than 500 acres is eyeing to become a large luxury housing developer highlighted Ambit Research , who remains bullish on the TARC prospects.

Ambit Research that has initiated coverage on TARC Ltd, sees almost 50% upside for the TARC stock trading at ₹217 levels. The target price for TARC share price is ₹325 as per Ambit.

TARC continues to develop architecture and nurturing partnerships which alongside strategic prime land parcels are expected to drive pre-sales of over ₹15,000 crore (over FY25-FY27), as per Ambit estimates

further supported by strong cash flows, TARC is expected to deleverage balance sheet . The debt to equity ratio is expected to come down to 0.1 times in FY25 compared to 1 times in FY24 as per Ambit

Ambit Believes TARC at present is where DLF was in early 2000. If executed well will be a structural RE compounding play over next two decades.

While TARC will become Net debt free by FY26 . As deleveraging will provide a triggers, as per Ambit project additions and smooth delivery of launched projects will lead to rerating.