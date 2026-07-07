Multibagger TARC shares jump 12% as Q1 pre-sales triple, collections surge 80%

Defying the broader market weakness, shares of real estate developer TARC jumped 12.3% to an intraday high of ₹142.40 on Monday after the company reported a strong operational performance for the June quarter.

In a regulatory filing during market hours, the company reported robust sales momentum and higher collections across its luxury residential portfolio.

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TARC said its quarterly pre-sales surged to ₹602 crore, marking a three-fold increase year-on-year, while collections rose 80% YoY to ₹305 crore, supported by strong customer conversions and improved collection efficiency, resulting in healthy cash flow visibility.

The company said it continues to make progress on construction across its ongoing projects while advancing the design and planning of its upcoming luxury and ultra-luxury developments.

The strong performance reflects growing demand for the company's luxury residential projects, supported by differentiated product offerings, disciplined execution, and healthy customer traction.

Commenting on the performance, Amar Sarin, Managing Director and CEO of TARC Ltd., said, ""The company has commenced FY27 on a strong note, with excellent sales momentum and collections reflecting robust demand for differentiated luxury, curated residences."

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"We remain focused on execution excellence, customer experience, and disciplined capital allocation while advancing our next phase of luxury and ultra-luxury developments. With a robust portfolio of ongoing projects and a strong upcoming launch pipeline, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term growth."

During the March-quarter earnings, Sarin had said the company would continue to focus on disciplined execution, phased project launches, and expanding its luxury and ultra-luxury development pipeline.

TARC has a sizeable land bank in the Delhi-NCR property market and plans to launch projects in phases to unlock value from its portfolio.

Company returns to profit in Q4 For the quarter ended March 2026, TARC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.61 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹104.56 crore in the year-ago period, driven by a sharp increase in income.

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Total income surged to ₹300.01 crore during the quarter from ₹13.89 crore a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

For FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹19.03 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹231.28 crore in the previous financial year. Total income increased to ₹671.78 crore from ₹38.88 crore in FY25.

Stock remains volatile despite strong long-term gains TARC shares have remained volatile since hitting their record high of ₹270 in October 2024 and have declined around 51% from that peak. Although the stock attempted multiple recoveries during the correction, it failed to sustain the momentum and slipped back into a downward trend.

Between March 2023 and September 2024, the stock witnessed a strong bull run, rallying from ₹34 to ₹251 per share—an impressive gain of nearly 640%. Despite the subsequent correction, the stock continues to retain its multibagger status over the longer term.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.