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Multibagger TARC shares jump 12% as Q1 pre-sales triple, collections surge 80%

TARC shares rose 12.3% to 142.40 after strong June quarter results, with pre-sales increasing to 602 crore and collections surging 80% YoY. The company reports ongoing construction progress and plans for luxury projects, indicating a strong market presence and demand.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Jul 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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Between March 2023 and September 2024, the stock witnessed a strong bull run, rallying from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>251 per share—an impressive gain of nearly 640%.
Between March 2023 and September 2024, the stock witnessed a strong bull run, rallying from ₹34 to ₹251 per share—an impressive gain of nearly 640%.(Pixabay)
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Defying the broader market weakness, shares of real estate developer TARC jumped 12.3% to an intraday high of 142.40 on Monday after the company reported a strong operational performance for the June quarter.

In a regulatory filing during market hours, the company reported robust sales momentum and higher collections across its luxury residential portfolio.

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TARC said its quarterly pre-sales surged to 602 crore, marking a three-fold increase year-on-year, while collections rose 80% YoY to 305 crore, supported by strong customer conversions and improved collection efficiency, resulting in healthy cash flow visibility.

The company said it continues to make progress on construction across its ongoing projects while advancing the design and planning of its upcoming luxury and ultra-luxury developments.

The strong performance reflects growing demand for the company's luxury residential projects, supported by differentiated product offerings, disciplined execution, and healthy customer traction.

Commenting on the performance, Amar Sarin, Managing Director and CEO of TARC Ltd., said, ""The company has commenced FY27 on a strong note, with excellent sales momentum and collections reflecting robust demand for differentiated luxury, curated residences."

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"We remain focused on execution excellence, customer experience, and disciplined capital allocation while advancing our next phase of luxury and ultra-luxury developments. With a robust portfolio of ongoing projects and a strong upcoming launch pipeline, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term growth."

During the March-quarter earnings, Sarin had said the company would continue to focus on disciplined execution, phased project launches, and expanding its luxury and ultra-luxury development pipeline.

TARC has a sizeable land bank in the Delhi-NCR property market and plans to launch projects in phases to unlock value from its portfolio.

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Company returns to profit in Q4

For the quarter ended March 2026, TARC reported a consolidated net profit of 1.61 crore, compared with a net loss of 104.56 crore in the year-ago period, driven by a sharp increase in income.

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Total income surged to 300.01 crore during the quarter from 13.89 crore a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

For FY26, the company posted a net profit of 19.03 crore, compared with a net loss of 231.28 crore in the previous financial year. Total income increased to 671.78 crore from 38.88 crore in FY25.

Stock remains volatile despite strong long-term gains

TARC shares have remained volatile since hitting their record high of 270 in October 2024 and have declined around 51% from that peak. Although the stock attempted multiple recoveries during the correction, it failed to sustain the momentum and slipped back into a downward trend.

Between March 2023 and September 2024, the stock witnessed a strong bull run, rallying from 34 to 251 per share—an impressive gain of nearly 640%. Despite the subsequent correction, the stock continues to retain its multibagger status over the longer term.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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