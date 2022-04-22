Tata Elxsi share price extended its post-result rally for second successive session today. The multibagger stock today opened around ₹28 lower from its Thursday close on NSE. But, the Tata group stock soon attracted buyers interest and went on to regain ₹8,000 mark. Tata Elxsi share price is currently quoting ₹8,065 (at 10:50 AM on NSE) apiece levels, logging around ₹490 per share rise in last three days. One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, Tata Elxsi stock price has been appreciating on better-than-expected Q4 results announced on Wednesday.

According to stock market experts, Tata Elxsi share price is ascending from strong demand zone of ₹7500 to ₹7700 per share levels. They said that 20 DEMA of the multibagger stock is placed at ₹8500, which may work as immediate hurdle for the stock in short term. On fundamental perspective, they said that the year has been the strongest one in the history of the company from growth perspective. They went on to add that the company has reported better-than-expected Q4 results on Wednesday, which is fueling the IT stock rally.

Speaking on the reason for Tata Elxsi share price rally; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "This has been the strongest year of growth in the company’s history and an all-around performance across business units, industries and geographies. The design-led technology service provider reported 38.95 per cent rise in net profit to ₹160.01 crore on 31.51 per cent increase in revenues from operations to ₹681.73 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021."

Echoing with Santosh Meena's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Due to weak Infosys results, most of the IT stocks had to receive heavy beating and Tata Elxsi shares were not an exception to it. So, ahead of the Tata Elxsi results announcement, this multibagger stock was available at an attractive valuations. Once, the Tata group company reported better-then-expected Q4 results, buyers interest in the counter was bound to surge and this rally in Tata Elxsi share price can be attributed to this reason."

On what next for Tata Elxsi shares, Santosh Meena said, "Technically, Tata Elxsi share, the strongest counter in the IT pack, is bouncing from the strong demand zone of ₹7700 to ₹7500 after a decent correction however if it slips below the ₹7500 level then it may also witness a profit booing towards the ₹6700 level. On the upside, 20-DMA around ₹8500 will act as an immediate and strong resistance; above this, it may resume its uptrend for fresh highs."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.