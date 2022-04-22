Multibagger Tata group stock extends post-result rally

According to stock market experts, Tata Elxsi share price is ascending from strong demand zone of ₹7500 to ₹7700 per share levels. They said that 20 DEMA of the multibagger stock is placed at ₹8500, which may work as immediate hurdle for the stock in short term. On fundamental perspective, they said that the year has been the strongest one in the history of the company from growth perspective. They went on to add that the company has reported better-than-expected Q4 results on Wednesday, which is fueling the IT stock rally.