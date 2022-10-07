Multibagger Tata group stock could hit record high post Q2 results: Buy?

With a market worth of Rs. 2,42,410.01 crore, Titan Company Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. With an upside gap of 5.30% at ₹2,730.20 a piece, Titan Company Ltd.'s shares ended today as the top gainer among the top 5 gainers under the Nifty50 index. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 1,133,721 shares, the stock saw a trading volume of 5,284,814 shares today. Titan Ltd.'s stock is close to reaching an all-time high after the firm reported that its overall sales climbed 18% year over year (YoY) in the quarter that ended in September (Q2 FY23). According to records on BSE, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 3.98% stake in Titan, or 3,53,10,395 shares, while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.07%, or 95,40,575 shares, of the company for the quarter ended June.

