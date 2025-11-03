Multibagger Tata group stock declares date to announce Q2 results 2025. Check details

Multibagger Tata group stock and steel major Tata Steel is slated to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) next week.

In an exchange filing today, November 3, Tata Steel said its board will meet next week on November 12 to consider the standalone and consolidated results for the July-September quarter.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (‘Company’) will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025," Tata Steel said in a filing today.