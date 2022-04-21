Multibagger Tata group stock rises further after better-than-expected Q4 results

According to stock market experts, this rise in Tata Elxsi share price can be attributed to strong Tata Elxsi Q4 results, which is better-than-expected by Dalal Street observers. Experts said that after the weak Infosys results, IT stocks were under the selloff heat that include Tata Elxsi stock as well. Hence, when the Tata group It company reported better than estimated results, bulls are pumping money in the multibagger stock, which is available at a discounted price due to recent sell-of in IT stocks.