Despite Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex delivering muted 1.25 per cent return in last one year, all Tata group stocks have generated alpha return in this period. In fact, some of the Tata group stocks figure in the list of multibagger stocks in India. Shares of Automotive Stampings, TTML and Indian Hotel are one of such Tata stocks that have at least doubled shareholders money in last one year. However, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd shares are exception. This multibagger auto stock has delivered more than 800 per cent return in last one year, generating alpha return by a huge margin.

Automotive Stampings share price history

Automotive Stampings shares have surged from around ₹55 to ₹485 apiece levels in last one year on NSE, delivering more than 800 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. However, this multibagger auto stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders.

In last one month, this Tata group stock has surged from around ₹410 to ₹485 apiece levels, giving more than 20 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger Tata stock has risen from around ₹310 to ₹485 apiece levels, delivering more than 60 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, in YTD time, this multibagger stock has given zero return as it has nosedived more than 25 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, this multibagger Tata stock has risen from around ₹70 to ₹485, giving near 600 per cent return to its loyal positional investors.

About Automotive Stampings share

This auto stock is one of the Tata group companies, which is a small-cap stock with current market cap of near ₹807 crore. It is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is near 1.22 lakh, which is much higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 90,462. The multibagger stock is currently standing at a PE multiple of 12.38 whereas the sector PE is little over 31. The 52-week high of this multibagger Tata stock is ₹925.45 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹54.05 per share on NSE.