Multibagger Tata stock gives 800% return in one year. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- Multibagger Tata stock has surged from around ₹55 to ₹485 apiece levels in last one year on NSE
Listen to this article
Despite Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex delivering muted 1.25 per cent return in last one year, all Tata group stocks have generated alpha return in this period. In fact, some of the Tata group stocks figure in the list of multibagger stocks in India. Shares of Automotive Stampings, TTML and Indian Hotel are one of such Tata stocks that have at least doubled shareholders money in last one year. However, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd shares are exception. This multibagger auto stock has delivered more than 800 per cent return in last one year, generating alpha return by a huge margin.