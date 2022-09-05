Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels is a mutlibagger stock and has tripled investors' wealth in a span of two years. On Monday, the Tata stock extended its record high level. It was among the top midcap stocks to outperform benchmarks in a rally spree. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 3 times since September 2020. Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala are among the major public shareholders in the company. Indian Hotels still has a potential for further upside on markets as the hotel sector is well poised given the revenge travel trend post-Covid and the supply-demand situation getting favourable.

