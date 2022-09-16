Multibagger Tata stock hits life-time high on sixth day in a row. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Multibagger Tata stock has been hitting record high since Friday last week
Indian Hotels shares are one of the multibagger stocks that belongs to Tata group of companies. The stock has been in uptrend and climbing to a life-time high on a regular basis. This hospitality stock has ascended to record high on successive six sessions. Indian Hotels share price today opened upside and hit new life-time high of ₹337.20 apiece on NSE in early morning deals. However, profit-booking triggered soon and the stock came down from its yesterday's close of ₹333.90 and hit intraday low of ₹329.85 apiece levels.