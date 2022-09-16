Multibagger Tata stock hits life-time high on sixth day in a row. Do you own?

Indian Hotels share price history

This multibagger Tata stock has been in uptrend after ushering in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Indian Hotels share price has appreciated from around ₹184 to ₹337.20 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 80 per cent rise in 2022. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year as it has ascended from near ₹150 to ₹337.20 levels, delivering around 120 per cent return to its shareholders. The story doesn't end here only. This multibagger stock has surged from ₹102 to ₹337.20 levels, giving 225 per cent return to its positional investors.