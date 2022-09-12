Multibagger Tata stock hits record high on second day in a row. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: In 6 straight sessions, this Tata scrip has hit life-time high on 5th, 7th, 9th and 12th September
Multibagger stock: Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year despite slowdown and inflation concerns. However, the stock is still looking in uptrend. The has hit record high of ₹316.45 apiece on NSE. Indian Hotels share price today opened upside and hit intraday high, which turned out its new life-time high on NSE. This Tata group stock had hit life-time high on Friday session as well. So, the multibagger Tata groups tock has climbed to record high on second successive session.