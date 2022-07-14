Multibagger Tata stock gives 27% CAGR over 20 years. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Tata stock 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹63 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Tata Elxsi shares are one of the rare IT stocks that have delivered strong return to its shareholders despite equity markets reeling under pressure after outbreak Russia-Ukraine war. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tata Elxsi share price has appreciated from around ₹5895 to ₹7710 levels, delivering around 30 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. However, this is not the first time when this Tata group stock has outperformed key benchmark indices.