Multibagger stock: Tata Elxsi shares are one of the rare IT stocks that have delivered strong return to its shareholders despite equity markets reeling under pressure after outbreak Russia-Ukraine war. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tata Elxsi share price has appreciated from around ₹5895 to ₹7710 levels, delivering around 30 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. However, this is not the first time when this Tata group stock has outperformed key benchmark indices.

Tata Elxsi share has a history of giving stellar return to its investors. In last 20 years, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from around ₹62.10 apiece levels to ₹7710 levels, giving CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 27 per cent over these two decades time.

Tata Elxsi share price history

Tata Elxsi share price has been under profit-taking pressure. It has shed around 8 per cent in last one month. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged more than 30 per cent. In last six months, Tata Elxsi share price has ascended 6312 to ₹7710 levels, recording around 20 per cent jump in this period. In last one year, this stock has risen from around ₹4370 to ₹7710 levels, logging around 75 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from near ₹855 to ₹7710, ascending around 800 per cent in this period.

Likewise, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹122 to ₹7710 apiece levels, logging more than 6200 per cent rise in last one decade, giving 51 per cent CAGR over this one decade time. Similarly, in last 20 years, Tata Elxsi share price has ascended from around ₹62.10 to ₹7710 levels, giving around 12,300 per cent return to its shareholders in last two decades, giving 27 per cent CAGR to its shareholders over this time.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, then is ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹63 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 20 years ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹1.25 crore today.