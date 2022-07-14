Multibagger Tata stock gives 27% CAGR over 20 years. Do you own?

Tata Elxsi share price has been under profit-taking pressure. It has shed around 8 per cent in last one month. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged more than 30 per cent. In last six months, Tata Elxsi share price has ascended 6312 to ₹7710 levels, recording around 20 per cent jump in this period. In last one year, this stock has risen from around ₹4370 to ₹7710 levels, logging around 75 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, Tata Elxsi share price has surged from near ₹855 to ₹7710, ascending around 800 per cent in this period.