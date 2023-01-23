Multibagger Tata stock that has surged 1000% in 3-year enters Saurabh Mukherjea's rising giants portfolio2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM IST
- Saurabh Mukherjea's Marcellus Investment Managers has added this Tata group stock in rising giants portfolio after ending its long love affair with Relaxo Footwear shares
Saurabh Mukherjea's Marcellus Investment Managers has shown faith in Tata group stock Tata Elxsi that has delivered whopping return to its long term investors in post-Covid market rebound. In its latest newsletter Marcellus Investment has informed that multibagger stock has entered rising giants portfolio of Saurabh Mukherjea's Marcellus Investment Managers. Saurabh Mukherjea added Tata Elxsi shares in his portfolio after ending his long love affair with Footwear.
