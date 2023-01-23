Informing about addition of Tata Elxsi in its rising giants portfolio, latest Marcellus newsletter informs that Tata Elxsi is an engineering research and development company that engages with target customers at an early stage of the product lifecycle. The brand 'Tata' is also a reason for preferring to Tata Elxsi stock as it helps the company to attract both customers and employee to score over its peers. Company's huge investment in Research & Development (R&D) is expected to bring more patent to the company. Tata Elxsi's focus on Autonomous Driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is also a reason for Saurabh Mukherjea going bullish on this multibagger Tata stock.