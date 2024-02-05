Multibagger telecom stock Salasar Techno Engineering allots 4:1 bonus shares, reports strong Q3 results 2024
Multibagger stock has risen over 200% in the last six months
Bonus shares 2024: The board of directors of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has allotted bonus shares to the eligible shareholders of the company. The company board announced the allotment of bonus shares while considering the unaudited Q3 results of 2024 of the company. Earlier, the telecom hardware company board had declared the issuance of bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio, setting a record date for bonus shares on 1st February 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started