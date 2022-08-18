Multibagger textile stock announces 1:10 bonus shares. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:19 AM IST
- Multibagger textile stock has announced one bonus share for existing 10 equity shares of the company
Multibagger stock: After giving more than 150 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year, board of directors of Shubham Polyspin Ltd has announced bonus shares for its shareholders. The board of the small-cap textile company has announced bonus shares in 1:10 ratio that means one bonus share will be awarded for 10 shares held by the shareholders. The bonus share issue is subject to approval by members and shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled on 12th September 2022.