Multibagger textile stock announces 1:10 bonus shares. Do you own?

Shubham Polyspin shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In last one year, Shubham Polyspin share price has ascended from around ₹120 apiece levels to ₹307.50 per share levels, logging near 155 per cent jump in this time. It is one of the potential multibagger stocks of 2022 as well. In YTD time, Shubham Polyspin share price has surged from around ₹174 to ₹307.50 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in 2022. In last six months, Shubham Polyspin share price has surged from around ₹165 apiece levels to ₹307.50 per share mark, logging near 85 per cent rise in this time.