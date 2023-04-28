Multibagger stock: Welspun India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last three years, especially after post-Covid rebound. This textile stock has risen from ₹21 to ₹88 apiece levels in post-Covid rally, logging more than 300 per cent rise in last three years. However, for a long term investor, there is a piece of stock market news that may attract them to a larger extent. The textile stock has announced double bonanza for its shareholders as it has announced 10 per cent dividend and buyback of shares.

Record date for buyback of shares has been fixed on 10th May 2023 and buyback price has been fixed at ₹120 per share, around 36 per cent higher from Welspun India share price today (around ₹88 apiece).

Welspun India buyback

Declaring buyback of shares, Welspun India informed Indian bourses citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 27, 2023, has approved buyback proposal for purchase of 16,250,000 (One Crore Sixty Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1 each (“Equity Share") by the Company at a price of Rs.120/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty only) per Equity Share payable in cash (“Buyback Price"), for an aggregate amount of Rs. 195 Crore (Rupees One Hundred and Ninety Five Crore Only)."

Declaring the record date for buyback, Welspun India said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, it is further notified that the Company has fixed May 10, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for Buyback of Equity Shares."

Welspun India dividend 2023

Welspun India also declared dividend for its shareholders citing, "In continuance to our intimation dated April 24, 2023, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 27, 2023, have recommended Dividend of Re. 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each at the rate of 10% on the equity shares for the financial year 2022-23. The Dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the Company on the last day of book closure which will be June 30, 2023."

Welspun India reported a rise of whooping 140 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹125.4 crore for January to March 2023 quarter. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹52.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, company's revenue from operations declined by 2.3 per cent to ₹2,154 crore from ₹2,227 crore from the year ago period.