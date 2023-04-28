Multibagger textile stock declares buyback of shares, 10% dividend after 300% rally in three years2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST
- Multibagger textile stock has announced buyback of shares at ₹120 apiece
Multibagger stock: Welspun India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last three years, especially after post-Covid rebound. This textile stock has risen from ₹21 to ₹88 apiece levels in post-Covid rally, logging more than 300 per cent rise in last three years. However, for a long term investor, there is a piece of stock market news that may attract them to a larger extent. The textile stock has announced double bonanza for its shareholders as it has announced 10 per cent dividend and buyback of shares.
