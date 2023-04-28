Welspun India dividend 2023

Welspun India also declared dividend for its shareholders citing, "In continuance to our intimation dated April 24, 2023, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 27, 2023, have recommended Dividend of Re. 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re.1 each at the rate of 10% on the equity shares for the financial year 2022-23. The Dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the Company on the last day of book closure which will be June 30, 2023."