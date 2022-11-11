Multibagger stock: Alstone Textiles shares are one of the multibagger stock of Indian stock market that has been in news for hitting upper circuit on a regular basis. However, the stock is now going to hit headlines for another reason. The board of directors of the small-cap company has approved and declared bonus shares in 9:1 ratio and stock split in 1:10 ratio. This means, the small-cap company's board has approved 9 bonus shares for each share held by the shareholder on record date of bonus shares and its existing one share would be subdivided into 10 shares. The company board has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision on 3rd December 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}