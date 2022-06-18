Multibagger textile stock fixes record date for dividend purpose2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹55 Crore that operates in the textile industry. Suryaamba is a cutting-edge production plant geographically located in Nayakund, near Ramtek, Nagpur District (Maharashtra). The company is a prominent manufacturer of specialty synthetic spun yards, producing 14400 mt. tones of quality yarns per year, including 100% polyester and viscose spun yarns as well as blended synthetic yarns.