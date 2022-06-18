Multibagger textile stock fixes record date for dividend purpose

Suryaamba Spinning Mills shares have produced a multibagger return of 102.68 percent to shareholders in the last year, and a multibagger return of 226.6 per cent in the last three years. Year to date (YTD), the stock has fallen 0.60 per cent so far in 2022, but it has gained 3.47 per cent in the previous six months. The stock has fallen 10.34 per cent in the last month and 5.45 per cent in the last five trading days. The stock closed at ₹189.10 on Friday, down 3.08 per cent from the previous close of ₹195.10. Based on the last traded price, the shares of Suryaamba Spinning are trading weaker than 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.