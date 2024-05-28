Multibagger textile stock: Nandan Denim share price zooms 17% as PAT spikes over 8000% in FY24; here's what analysts say
Nandan Denim share price surged 17% after impressive Q4 performance, with net profit climbing by 882.25% and sales by 26.68% in March 2024 quarter. Nandan Denim stock closed 8.36% higher at ₹40.45 apiece, with potential to touch 45–46 levels in the near term as per analysts' observations.
Nandan Denim share price surged 17% on Tuesday's following the company's impressive Q4 performance. In the quarter that ended in March 2024, Nandan Denim's net profit climbed by 882.25% to ₹27.11 crore, compared to ₹2.76 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2023. Sales grew by 26.68% to ₹579.12 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2024 compared to ₹457.16 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2023.
