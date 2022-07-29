Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock Lagnam Spintex has been under consolidation phase after hitting 111.80 apiece in February 2022. The has dipped around 30 per cent from its life-time high in last 5 months. However, after the announcement of Q1FY22 results, the textile stock surged around 2 per cent in early morning deals on Friday.

According to stock market experts, multibagger textile stock is rising after the announcement of first quarter results for the current fiscal. They said that Lagnam Spintex has reported a decent profit growth of 50.99% CAGR over last 5 years and outlook for the textile sector is positive. They said that the stock may perform better in coming sessions as company's RoE and RoCE is much better than its peers now.

On why this multibagger stock is rising after the announcement of Q1FY23 results, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "The textile sector has a positive outlook amid several recently announced government reforms to boost the productivity and expansions. Lagnam Spintex company has delivered decent profit growth of 50.99% CAGR over last 5 years. The company’s RoE and RoCE are also better than its peers. Textile sector is being benefited by Govt’s PLI scheme. Company’s exports to European nations could improve in near future when supply-chain disruptions ease off."

Highlighting the pivot levels for the multibagger stock on chart pattern, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Stock has retraced from its life-time highs and has been trying to come out of consolidation phase taking support at around ₹65 apiece levels. The stock may rebound from around ₹70 per share levels but it is facing strong hurdle at around ₹90 per share levels." He advised shareholders of the stock to hold the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹65.

Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and rising concerns of economic slowdown, Lagnam Spintex Limited has managed to give strong quarterly earnings. The revenue from exports continues to grow to ₹49.98 crores compare to ₹40.78 crores in Q1FY22, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of more than 22 per cent. Company's total revenue in Q1FY23 stands at ₹79.26 crore against ₹74.72 crore in first quarter of previous financial year. Company's net PAT stands at ₹6.154 crore.

Informing about the debt allocation, the textile company informed, "Our expansion plan is progressing as per schedule and the company has achieved financial closure for the term loan of ₹163 crores. The leading bankers have sanctioned term loan aggregating to ₹410 crores, reinstating their trust on companies' strong track record of servicing its debts, sound financials and strong balance sheet. The allocation of the debt is State Bank of India ₹45 crores, Indian Bank ₹73 crores and Bank of Maharashtra ₹45 crores."

"Lagnam Spintex aims to kick off the civil work in September 2022. The aforesaid project is expected to be completed by the end of financial year 2023-24, which is likely to add another ₹300 crores to the company's topline annually, boosting the financials further," company claims.

Current market capital of the stock is ₹137 crore and its average trade volume in last 20 sessions is around 17,645. So, the stock is a high risk microcap stock with low float in nature. It may give sharp movement on either side on a single trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹111.80 whereas its 52-week low is ₹44.55 apiece.

Lagnam Spintex is one of the successful IPOs from the SME segment that has delivered stellar return to its allottees. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹412 per equity share in September 2018 and since then the stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.