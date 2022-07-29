Multibagger textile stock surges after announcement of Q1 results

On why this multibagger stock is rising after the announcement of Q1FY23 results, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "The textile sector has a positive outlook amid several recently announced government reforms to boost the productivity and expansions. Lagnam Spintex company has delivered decent profit growth of 50.99% CAGR over last 5 years. The company’s RoE and RoCE are also better than its peers. Textile sector is being benefited by Govt’s PLI scheme. Company’s exports to European nations could improve in near future when supply-chain disruptions ease off."

