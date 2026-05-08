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Multibagger Thermax stock jumps 14% to fresh record high after strong Q4 performance

Thermax shares surged 14% to 4,759 after a strong March quarter, with an 18% profit increase to 244 crore. FY26 revenue rose 3% to 10,694 crore, with a 27% increase in order balance. The company also announced dividends totaling 20 per share.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 May 2026, 02:57 PM IST
The company’s shares have been maintaining a steady winning streak since February, gaining 62% so far.
The company’s shares have been maintaining a steady winning streak since February, gaining 62% so far. (Pixabay)
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Shares of Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, gained 14% in Friday's trade, 8 May, to reach a fresh record high of 4,759 apiece after the company posted a better-than-expected performance for the March quarter.

The company on Thursday reported an 18% jump in consolidated profit to 244 crore, compared to 206 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by improved performance in the industrial products segment and reduced losses in industrial infra.

Revenue from operations came in at 3,428 crore, marking a 13% increase compared to 3,046 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What was Thermax's consolidated profit for the March quarter?

Thermax reported an 18% jump in consolidated profit to ₹244 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹206 crore in the year-ago quarter.

2
How much did Thermax's revenue increase in the March quarter?

Thermax's revenue from operations increased by 13% to ₹3,428 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹3,046 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

3
What is Thermax's current order balance and how has it changed?

As of March 31, 2026, Thermax's order balance stood at ₹13,604 crore, reflecting a 27% increase from ₹10,693 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

4
What new growth opportunity is emerging for Thermax?

Data centers are emerging as a new growth opportunity for Thermax, with the company securing a breakthrough order for hot water-driven chillers for a large data center in the US.

5
What dividend did Thermax recommend for FY26?

Thermax's board recommended a final dividend of ₹14 per share and a special dividend of ₹6 per share, totaling ₹20 per equity share for FY26.

As of March 31, 2026, the order balance stood at 13,604 crore, compared to 10,693 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a 27% increase driven by improved performance in the Industrial Products and Industrial Infra segments.

The Industrial Products segment improved primarily due to stronger performance in the Heating, Cooling, and Water & Waste Solutions businesses. The company said it won a boiler package supply contract worth around 1,600 crore for a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Central India from a leading thermal power project company.

It also secured another major order through Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax.

Meanwhile, data centers are emerging as a new growth opportunity for the company. In its earnings filing, the company said it secured a breakthrough order for multiple sets of hot water-driven chillers with a combined capacity of 45,000 TR to provide higher cooling capacity with fixed heat input at a large data center in the US.

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For FY26, it posted consolidated operating revenue of 10,694 crore, up 3% from 10,369 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax for the year stood at 720 crore, compared to 627 crore a year earlier, registering a 15% rise.

Along with the financial results, the board recommended a final dividend of 14 per share and a special dividend of 6 per share. The company has also fixed Friday, July 3, 2026, as the record date.

The aggregate dividend of 20 per equity share of face value 2 each (1000%) for FY26 will be paid subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting of the company.

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Thermax share price trend

The company’s shares have been maintaining a steady winning streak since February, gaining 62% so far. The rally came after the stock suffered a sharp one-way decline, remaining under pressure between June 2024 and January 2026, during which it lost a cumulative 46%.

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Looking at the stock’s long-term performance, it has delivered massive returns to shareholders, climbing from its 2020 low of 570 apiece to the current market price of 4,652, generating a return of 716%. The rally has also positioned the stock among the major wealth creators in the market.

Also Read | Maharatna PSU stock SAIL to declare Q4 results 2026 soon. Details here
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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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