Multibagger! This FMCG penny stock surged 2400% since March 2020
Penny FMCG stock Sarveshwar Foods has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹0.34 to around ₹8.5 currently. This implies a return of 2400 percent for its investors in this period. An investment of ₹10,000 in this stock in March 2022 would have turned into ₹2.5 lakh now.
