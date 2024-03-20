Multibagger! This penny stock turned ₹10k to over ₹2 lakh in just 2 years
Penny stock Sunshine Capital has posted multibagger returns in the last 2 years, rising from ₹0.17 to around ₹3.8 currently. This implies a return of 1926 percent for its investors. An investment of ₹10,000 in this stock in March 2022 would have turned into over ₹2 lakh now.
