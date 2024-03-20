Multibagger! This penny stock turned ₹10k to over ₹2 lakh in just 2 years

Penny stock Sunshine Capital has posted multibagger returns in the last 2 years, rising from ₹ 0.17 to around ₹ 3.8 currently. This implies a return of 1926 percent for its investors. An investment of ₹ 10,000 in this stock in March 2022 would have turned into over ₹ 2 lakh now.

Penny stock Sunshine Capital has posted multibagger returns in the last 2 years, rising from ₹0.17 to around ₹3.8 currently. This implies a return of 1926 percent for its investors.

An investment of ₹10,000 in this stock in March 2022 would have turned into over ₹2 lakh now.

Sunshine Capital Limited, a non-banking financial company, provides investment and financial services in India. It buys, sells, and trades shares and investments. The company also provides loans and advances, as well as engages in commodities-related business for agricultural products, industrial raw materials, chemicals, and bullion. Sunshine Capital Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in New Delhi, India.

The stock has surged over 501 percent in the last 1 year and 229 percent in 2024 YTD, giving positive returns in all 3 months of this year so far.

It has jumped almost 15 percent in March so far, extending gains for the 3rd straight month. It rallied over 51 percent in February and 89 percent in January this year.

Currently trading at ₹3.85, the stock is just 5 percent away from its record high of ₹4.05, hit earlier this month on March 13, 2024. Meanwhile, it has soared 737 percent from its 52-week low of ₹0.46, hit on August 25, 2023.

The remarkable upward trajectory underscores the robust market enthusiasm and positive sentiment surrounding the stock, marking a historic milestone for the company within the prevailing market conditions.

Earnings In the December quarter (Q3FY24), the company posted a decline in its net profit at ₹36.4 lakh as against a profit of ₹1.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its revenue in the quarter under review surged multifold to ₹70.3 crore from ₹1.7 crore in the previous quarter this financial year.

Brokerage view According to ICICI Direct, the company has a rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity. It has also seen strong annual EPS (earnings per share) growth. ICICI Added that the stock has witnessed strong momentum with its stock price above short, medium and long-term moving averages

Meanwhile, its weaknesses, as per the brokerage are - Negative Breakdown Third Support (LTP < S3).

Major fall in TTM (trailing 12 months) Net Profit. Penny stocks, often priced under ₹10 in India, are characterized by their low price and speculative nature, typically representing shares of small companies traded at low volumes.

While their affordability may attract some investors, it's crucial to comprehend the associated risks. These stocks are notorious for their high volatility, rendering them susceptible to pump-and-dump schemes, liquidity challenges, and potential stock manipulation.

Despite the allure of potential growth opportunities, investing in penny stocks entails substantial risk. Nonetheless, some investors see penny shares as an avenue to capitalize on the growth potential of small companies. However, it's imperative to approach such investments cautiously, conducting thorough research and seeking guidance from financial advisors before making any decisions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

