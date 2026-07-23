Multibagger Tips Music stock climbs over 13% after June quarter results, buyback plan

Shares of Tips Music surged 13.5% during Thursday's session (23 July), hitting an intraday high of ₹707.90 after the company June quarter results.

The company, on Wednesday after market hours, reported a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹106.5 crore, driven by sustained growth across its digital and non-digital businesses, along with continued investments in music content.

Operating EBITDA stood at ₹53.5 crore, with margins coming in at 50.3%. The margin came sharply lower as against 64.2% in Q1FY26.

On the bottom line, the net profit came in at ₹43.9 crore for the quarter, a marginal 4% down from ₹45.7 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company also continued to strengthen its content portfolio, with investments in new content rising sharply during the period.

Content acquisition costs increased 90% year-on-year to ₹44.6 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹23.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the company's long-term strategy of expanding and enriching its music catalogue.

During the quarter, Tips Music released 73 new songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Several releases received a strong response from audiences, including "Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main."

The soundtrack of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" generated strong engagement, crossing 186 million YouTube views, while "Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go" surpassed 70 million views.

The company's digital reach also continued to expand, with its cumulative YouTube subscriber base increasing to 158.3 million, further strengthening its position among India's leading music labels.

In another key development, the company's Board of Directors has scheduled a meeting on August 5, 2026, to consider a proposal for a share buyback, underscoring its continued focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Commenting on the results, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, said, "In Q1 FY27, the company's revenue increased 21% year-on-year to ₹106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%."

He added, “The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the company has called a separate board meeting to consider a share buyback.”

Stock rebounds over 50% from March lows Tips Music shares have staged a strong recovery in recent months, climbing 54% from their March lows, based on Thursday's intraday high.

The rebound follows a prolonged correction after the stock touched a record high of ₹950 in November 2024. It subsequently entered a sustained downtrend, falling to around ₹480 in March 2026.

Between November 2024 and March 2026, the stock lost around 45% of its value. Prior to that correction, however, it witnessed a remarkable rally between April 2023 and October 2024, surging 508%.

Although the stock continues to trade well below its all-time high, its long-term performance remains robust, delivering returns of around 138% over the past three years and 467% over the last five years.

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