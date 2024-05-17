Multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems share price rises almost 8% to 52-week high post Q4 results
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems share price gained almost 8% to scale 52-week highs of ₹1,308.95 on Friday on the BSE. The company had reported Q4 results after the market hours on Thursday.
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd share price gained almost 8% on Friday to scale 52-week highs of ₹1,308.95 on the BSE. The company had reported Q4 results after the market hours on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started