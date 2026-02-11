Mint Market
Multibagger Torrent Power share price plunges 6% despite 34% YoY rise in Q3 net profit

Torrent Power shares fell 6% to 1,397.70 after disappointing December quarter performance. Despite a 34% YoY profit rise to 655 crore, sequential results were weak. The company also announced a 10-year LNG agreement with JERA and a 15 interim dividend for FY 2025-26.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated11 Feb 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Torrent Power share price has shown recovery in recent months after a prolonged fall, which lasted nearly a year.
Shares of Torrent Power, a leading integrated power utility, came under severe selling pressure in today's session, falling 6% to the day's low of 1,397.70 apiece, as investors appeared disappointed with the company's performance in the December quarter.

Although the company posted growth in both the top line and bottom line, the sequential performance remained weak, causing the stock to erase most of its recent gains.

The company, post-market hours on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of 655 crore, marking a 34% year-on-year jump from 490 crore in the year-ago quarter.

When compared to the 741 crore in Q2FY26, the net profit was down 12%, while revenue from operations also fell 14% on a QoQ basis but showed a 4.3% YoY improvement to 6,778 crore.

Meanwhile, the company said it has entered into a 10-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with JERA, Japan, for the supply of up to 0.27 MMTPA of LNG starting from 2027 during the quarter.

The company will use the LNG to efficiently operate its 2,730 MW gas-based power plants to meet the country’s rising power demand, support peak demand periods, and balance renewable energy. “This agreement will also ensure dependable gas availability for Torrent Gas Ltd. to serve households, commercial establishments, industrial consumers, and CNG vehicles,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Along with the December quarter performance, the company also declared an interim dividend of 15 per share for FY 2025–26.

The company has set Monday, February 16, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payment, which is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2026.

In addition, the company’s board also approved a proposal to raise funds of up to 7,000 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches via private placement.

Torrent Power, the 29,165 crore integrated power utility of the approximately 45,000 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector, with a presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution.

Torrent Power share price trend

The company’s shares have shown recovery in recent months after a prolonged fall, which lasted nearly a year. In the last five months, including February, they have recovered 22% but still trade 31% lower than record highs.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, the stock remained under pressure, losing 40% of its value. Looking at the broader picture, the stock delivered multi-bagger returns of 210% over the last two years and 325% over the last five-year period.

