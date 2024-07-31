The company is strategically focusing on expanding its renewable energy capacity to align with sustainability goals and the government's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Torrent Power, a major integrated power utility firm, experienced a notable rise in its share price during Wednesday's trading session following the announcement of its robust financial results for the quarter ending June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company, on Tuesday, reported a significant 87% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹996.34 crore. This growth was driven by higher contributions from merchant power sales at gas-based power plants and an increase in revenue from licensed distribution businesses.

Revenue for the quarter surged to ₹9,034 crore, marking a 23% rise from ₹7,328 crore in the previous period.

Following this strong performance, Torrent Power's shares jumped 11.2% in early trading, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,780 each. The stock has been on a strong upward trend over the past 17 months, with a remarkable 290% increase driven by robust order wins and improved fundamentals, attracting significant investor interest.

Over the past five years, the stock has delivered a return of over 500%, and over the past decade, it has achieved an impressive 1151% return. Additionally, the surge in share price has boosted the company's market capitalization to USD 20 billion for the first time as of June.

For the fiscal year 2023–24, Torrent Power reported a 33% increase in net profit, totaling ₹1,656 crore, with revenue growing by over 12% to ₹10,728 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is strategically focusing on expanding its renewable energy capacity to align with sustainability goals and the government's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Torrent Power operates across the entire power value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution.

The company boasts a total generation capacity of 7,492 MWp, encompassing both thermal and renewable energy assets. This includes 3,040 MWp of renewable capacity currently under development.

In addition to its current operations, the company has ambitious plans for green hydrogen projects. The first pilot project is being developed in Uttar Pradesh, where green hydrogen will be blended with gas in the city gas distribution network in Gorakhpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As an integrated power utility, the company engages in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, with operations across Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The power sector is undergoing constant evolution, driven by changing customer needs and advancements in power generation technologies. Peak power demand in FY24 reached an all-time high of 243.27 GW, with base demand growing by approximately 7.6%. This upward trend is expected to continue, supported by India's status as one of the fastest-growing major economies, with a projected GDP growth rate of 7%.

