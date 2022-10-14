Also, the note added, "With a target to achieve revenues of $5 billion by FY26, EBITDA margin of at least 15%, RoCE of 12-15% and net debt to EBITDA of less than 2x, ATL is currently focusing upon capital efficiency, sweating of assets, controlled CAPEX spends, healthy FCF generation & deleveraging of b/s. With a reduction in debt, RoCE at ATL is seen at 13% by FY24E. It is currently trading at inexpensive valuation of ~5x EV/EBITDA on FY24E."

