Multibagger undervalued stock announces record date for stock split: Do you own?
TD Power Systems Ltd is a small-cap company in the Industrial sector with a market cap of ₹1,931.34 Crore. The firm is one of the world's major producers of AC Generators, with products ranging from 1 MW to 200 MW in output for steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, diesel engines, gas and wind turbines. In addition, the firm produces customised application generators for geothermal and solar thermal applications. The company's Board of Directors has declared the record date as Tuesday, November 1, 2022 for the purpose of stock split, which existing shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of.