TD Power Systems Ltd is a small-cap company in the Industrial sector with a market cap of ₹1,931.34 Crore. The firm is one of the world's major producers of AC Generators, with products ranging from 1 MW to 200 MW in output for steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, diesel engines, gas and wind turbines. In addition, the firm produces customised application generators for geothermal and solar thermal applications. The company's Board of Directors has declared the record date as Tuesday, November 1, 2022 for the purpose of stock split, which existing shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below in the table for the purpose of sub-division/split of one equity share having face value of Rs.10/- each into five equity shares having face value of Rs.2/- each, as approved by the shareholders at their meeting held on 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2022."

TD Power Systems Ltd shares closed today on the NSE at ₹620 a piece, down 0.46% from the previous close of ₹622.85. Today's trading volume was 112,233 shares, compared to the 20-day average volume of 102,809 shares. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 191.70% over the previous five years and a multibagger return of 326.03% during the last three years. The stock has gained 83.81% in the previous year, and it has gained 42.89% year to date in 2022.

For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.61% (down by 0.04% QoQ), FIIs holding of 0.88% (down by 1.17% QoQ), DIIs holding of 12.22% (up by 0.25% QoQ), public shareholding of 27.69% (up by 0.96% QoQ), and other holdings of 0.60%. The company has a book value share of ₹168.95 which results in a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 3.66 at the current market price and a P/E ratio of 25.12, which may sound like an undervalued stock when compared to its peers such as Hitachi Energy, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Havells India and Siemens.