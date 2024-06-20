The rally in Uno Minda shares appears set to continue, even after 15 consecutive months of upward momentum without significant pullbacks. In today's trade, the shares extended their bull run, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,188 apiece with a 12.60% intraday gain.

This latest spike in share prices followed a report from global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, which initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹1,350 apiece. It highlighted Uno Minda's strong position in the Indian auto components industry as a key factor in their optimistic outlook.

The brokerage firm predicts that localization in high-margin areas will support profit growth visibility. It further added that the early product portfolio on E2Ws represents kit value optionally.

“More room to run in 4W lighting and 2W alloy wheels. The high multiplier on industry volume growth + stable margin profile," the brokerage firm added.

Earlier, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities noted that Uno Minda is well-positioned to benefit from the growing EV penetration, thereby increasing its overall content per share.

This positive outlook followed the company's announcement of a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., Ltd., China (Inovance Automotive), to manufacture and sell select high-voltage electric vehicle products for passenger and commercial vehicles in India.

Under this agreement, Uno Minda will be able to produce combined charging units (CCU), e-axles, inverters, and motors. In exchange for the technology, the company will pay a royalty on sales. This partnership is expected to significantly expand Uno Minda's e-4W product portfolio, enabling it to effectively serve the growing Indian EV market.

According to Kotak estimates, the potential kit value of these e-axles, along with AC chargers, can range from ₹150,000 to ₹250,000. The brokerage projects the company's revenue potential from supplying e-axles and chargers to be around ₹26 billion by 2030, assuming a 20% electrification of passenger vehicles and a 10% market share for the company, which could represent 6–7% of consolidated revenues.

Kotak maintained its FY2025-27 consolidated EPS estimates and believes Uno Minda is well-positioned to outperform industry growth. This is due to the increasing trend of premiumisation across 2W and 4W segments (resulting in higher content), market share gains in select segments, and the addition of newer products in the EV segment.

Since March 2023, the company's shares have risen from lows of ₹481 apiece to the current trading price of ₹1,110, resulting in a significant gain of 130%. Over the past three years, the shares have surged by 236 %, and over the last five years, they have increased by 606%.

Uno Minda is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels in India. It manufactures and supplies over 20 categories of automotive components and systems to leading Indian and international OEMs based in India, Asia, South and North America, and Europe.

