Multibagger Uno Minda stock gains 12.5% to hit record high after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a 'buy' tag
Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹1,350 apiece. It highlighted Uno Minda's strong position in the Indian auto components industry as a key factor in their optimistic outlook.
The rally in Uno Minda shares appears set to continue, even after 15 consecutive months of upward momentum without significant pullbacks. In today's trade, the shares extended their bull run, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,188 apiece with a 12.60% intraday gain.
