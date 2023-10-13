Godawari Power & Ispat (GODPI) has given stellar multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rising 129 percent in this period. The stock has also surged over 67 percent in 2023 so far.

Despite such robust returns in recent times, brokerage house Equirus Securities sees a massive further upside in the stock. The stock has initiated coverage with a 'long' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,000, implying a 62 percent upside potential in the stock.

"We value the stock at 6x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA, higher than the CY24E average of global peers. GODPI has traded at an average of 4.4x EV/EBITDA over the past 14 years; but given the net cash balance sheet vs elevated debt over FY10-FY20, we believe the valuation premium is justified. A tight seaborne market coupled with rising domestic demand for iron ore and a focus on high-grade pellets could strengthen fundamentals further. Initiate coverage with LONG and a Mar’25 TP of ₹1,000," it said.

In the 10 months of 2023 so far, the stock has given positive returns in 8 and negative in just 2. It lost over 1.5 percent in October so far, snapping gains after 7 straight months since March. Between March and September, the stock rallied over 85 percent. Apart from October, the stock was in the red only in Feb, down over 14 percent. Meanwhile, it rose over 7 percent in January.

Earlier last month, the stock also hit its record high of ₹640.10 on September 4, 2023, following the bull run in the Indian markets. However, it consolidated a bit post hitting its peak.

Currently trading at ₹618.60, the stock has shed a little over 3 percent from its peak, however, it more than doubled its investor wealth, soaring over 142 percent from its 52-week low of ₹255, hit on October 24, 2022.

Investment Rationale

Persistent, high net debt posed significant challenges over FY13-FY21: The brokerage also pointed out that the issue of persistent high net debt posed a massive and long-standing challenge for GODPI over FY13-FY21. This was due to the company's accumulated debt, a result of various factors such as capex, operational needs, and market conditions. In FY17, it faced a default on its debt obligations. In response to the default and escalating debt crisis, GODPI took a critical step of initiating a debt restructuring process in FY17, informed the brokerage.

However, in response to the default, GODPI sought to restructure its debt facilities by (a) converting excess working capital into Working Capital Term Loan (WCTL), (b) funding interest on the term loan from 1 Jun’16 to 28 Feb’17 through Funding of Interest on Term Loan (FITL), and (c) extending the debt repayment period for 10-15 years, it mentioned.

High iron ore prices: During 2019-2022, higher iron ore prices significantly boosted GODPI’s financial performance, both in terms of revenues and profits. As an integrated steel manufacturer, the company benefited from an

improved cost structure as its own iron ore production became more valuable. Also, higher selling prices for steel products shored up profit margins. However, one of the most noteworthy outcomes was GODPI’s transition from a net debt to a net cash company over the course of these years, highlighted the brokerage.

GODPI remains a low-cost iron ore producer: The brokerage also stated that GODPI maintains its status as a low-cost iron ore producer, primarily due to its unique advantage of operating mines under the old Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) regime. Under this regime, the company is exempt from paying any premiums on the iron ore it mines. Thus, it extracts iron ore at a significantly lower cost compared to many of its counterparts operating under the new MMDR regime, where premiums are levied on mineral production, informed Equirus.

Multiple avenues for iron ore growth: With new capacities coming online and rising crude steel utilisation, the brokerage expects iron ore demand in India to remain strong and outpace steel demand. Given that India has an ambitious target of reaching 300mtpa of crude steel capacity by FY30E, domestic iron ore demand is also set to rise at a fast pace. India’s iron ore production stood at 255 mt in FY23E and should touch 500 mt by FY31E as the country eyes 255 mt of crude steel production by FY31E, it predicted.

However, Equirus warned that Iron ore prices of over $120/t are unlikely to remain stable for an extended period due to pressure on Chinese steel margins. The combination of a sluggish property market, reduced land sales, and declining new property construction is expected to hurt the profitability of Chinese steel manufacturers, constraining the range of iron ore prices, it noted.

Balance sheet to remain healthy: GODPI’s current objectives include doubling its mining capacity to 6 mtpa and establishing a new 6 mtpa beneficiation plant at the Ari Dongri mine. Additionally, the company plans to raise its pellet capacity from 2.7mtpa in FY23 to 4.7mtpa by FY26E, said Equirus. Moreover, GODPI is setting up a new integrated steel plant with an estimated capex of ₹2500 crore, with an anticipated contribution from FY27E. Despite an ambitious capex plan of ₹3500 crore between FY24-FY27E, the brokerage expects the company to maintain a net cash position of ₹1200 crore by FY26E-end.

Valuation and View

Valuation premium vs global pure-play iron ore mining firms: When comparing valuation metrics, global pure-play iron ore mining firms are trading at 4.8x/4.2x CY23E/CY24E EV/EBITDA, while diversified mining companies at 6.0x/5.8x CY23E/CY24E EV/EBITDA. Our chosen multiple represents a 44 percent premium to global pure-play iron ore mining firms. Equirus believes this premium is justified due to GODPI’s robust growth prospects in the domestic market. Applying global multiples would imply negative terminal growth for a de-leveraged company like GODPI, which it thinks is unwarranted in a growth-oriented market like India. The brokerage's analysis estimates the company’s cash reserves by Mar’25 at ₹700 crore, contributing ₹50/share to the target price.

Integrated operations to provide further value: The brokerage also noted that its valuations do not factor in the integrated steel plant, scheduled for commissioning in FY27E. It anticipates that GODPI will achieve a superior EBITDA/t vs. peers such as Jindal Saw and Jindal Steel, thanks to the advantages of having captive iron ore resources.

The brokerage's projection indicates an EBITDA of ₹10,000/t for integrated steel plant operations in FY27-28E. With a 90 percent utilization rate, this is expected to yield an EBITDA of ₹900 crore, potentially contributing an additional ₹400/share in FY28E, forecasted Equirus.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

