Multibagger: Up 129% in 1 year, Equirus sees another 62% upside in Godawari Power & Ispat; here's why
Brokerage house Equirus Securities sees a massive further upside in the stock. The stock has initiated coverage with a 'long' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,000, implying a 62 percent upside potential in the stock.
Godawari Power & Ispat (GODPI) has given stellar multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rising 129 percent in this period. The stock has also surged over 67 percent in 2023 so far.
