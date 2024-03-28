Multibagger! Up over 1200%, penny stock Frontier Capital turned ₹10,000 into ₹1.32 lakh in just a year
Penny stock Frontier Capital has delivered extraordinary multibagger returns just in the last 1 year, surging from ₹2.5 in March 2023 to approximately ₹33.2 at present. This translates to an impressive return of nearly 1228 percent.
