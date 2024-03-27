Multibagger: Up over 600%, penny stock HLV turned ₹10,000 into ₹73,600 in 4 years; good time to buy?
If an investor had allocated ₹10,000 to penny stock HLV back in March 2020, that initial investment would have grown to ₹73,600 by now.
Penny stock HLV has delivered remarkable multibagger returns over the past four years, surging from ₹3.15 in March 2020 to approximately ₹23.19 at present. This translates to an impressive return of nearly 636 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started