Multibagger Varvee Global stock split record date approaches: Last chance to buy shares today to qualify for 1:2 split

Multibagger small-cap stock Varvee Global is trading with a modest gain of 1% in Friday's trading session, February 27, reaching the day's high of ₹132 apiece, even as the Indian stock market is trading with deep cuts.

Today's gain in the small-cap stock comes as the record date for the stock split approaches.

Varvee Global stock split details The company last week fixed Monday, March 02, as the record date, making Friday the last trading day for investors to buy shares in order to be eligible for the split. The move is expected to improve liquidity and widen retail participation in the stock.

On January 16, Varvee Global's board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. This means each fully paid-up equity share will be divided into five shares, with the face value adjusting from ₹10 to ₹5.

This marks Varvee Global’s first-ever stock split and represents a significant corporate milestone for the company. Though the stock split does not affect the company’s business or fundamentals, it will influence the stock’s valuation metrics and trading patterns.

A stock split is a corporate measure in which a company increases the number of its shares by dividing existing ones into smaller units. While this step raises the total share count and reduces the price per share, it does not affect the company’s overall market capitalisation. The move typically aims to make shares more affordable and attractive to a larger pool of investors.

The record date is key in deciding which shareholders are eligible for the split. Since Indian markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, buying shares on the record date alone will not make an investor eligible. For instance, if September 22 is the record date, the purchase must be completed by September 19 to qualify.

Meanwhile, the company has never declared a bonus issue since its listing.

Varvee Global Q3 FY26 results For the December-ending quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.35 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹6.94 crore, but it came in lower than ₹10.21 crore posted in the September quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹12.14 crore, higher than the ₹5.94 crore posted in the same period last year.

Varvee Global Integrated is a textile manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of denim, non-denim, shirting, and suiting fabrics. Following a strategic restructuring and leadership transition in 2025, the company now focuses on operational efficiency, cost optimisation, and technology-led supply chain enhancements.

Varvee Global share price trend The small-cap stock has been moving higher in recent years without any major pullbacks, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market. Though the stock had been maintaining an upward run, it saw acceleration in June 2024, which continued until August 2025, causing it to reach a record high of ₹155 apiece.

During this period, the stock gained 604%. Though it has fallen to ₹130 levels, it is still trading with massive gains.

Cumulatively, over the last three years, it has produced a 505% return, and in the last five-year period, it has delivered a massive 626% gain, thanks to an unstoppable rally between June 2024 and August 2025.