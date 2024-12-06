Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Fiday. The Stock is up 15% since November lows. While the share price gains are being led rising base metal prices, the company is also progressing towards demerger that can unlock value for shareholders. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock

Multibagger returns Vedanta share price opened at ₹474.85 on the BSE on Friday, slightly highet than previous close of ₹472.20. The Vedanta share price therafter gained further to highs of ₹505.45 marking gains of almost 7%. The Vedanta share price that has gained almost 15% since November lows has risen 101% in a year giving multibagger returns to the investors

Favorable base metal prive and profitabily oulook The Aluminium metal price on the London Metal Exchange or the LME that were at $2150 a tonne levels in July-August have risen to more than $2600 a tonne levels now. The Zinc Prices too are up from close to $2500 a tonne levels to More than $3100 a tonne levels now. Other base metal prices too remain supportive

The raw material prices have also softened and this keeps profitabilty outlook for base metal companies as Vedanta Ltd favorable

As per analysts at Antique Stock Broking, the demand scenario for non-ferrous metals is expected to recover in CY25. Lower costs as that of crude derivatives have softened; lower e-auction premiums translate to lower thermal coal prices will aid Indian non-ferrous companies.

Demerger to help value unlocking Vedanta Ltd plans demerger to create six independent "pure play" entities, aiming to unlock value, attract investments, and enhance sector-specific strengths. The company is in the final stage of demerger with shareholder and creditor meetings scheduled in the coming months and analysts expect NCLT approval by March 2025

The demerger is positioned to drive long-term growth. Vedanta’s ₹1.8 trn market cap could potentially reach to ₹3 trn; post-demerger, said analysts at Equirus Wealth. Each entity will benefit from focused strategies, capital allocation, and management autonomy, moving from centralized to independent operations, added Equirus Wealth, who feels that investors can reallocate based on individual commodity outlooks, likely prompting a re-rating.