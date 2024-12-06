Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger Vedanta share price rises 7%: Should you buy, sell or Hold the stock?

Multibagger Vedanta share price rises 7%: Should you buy, sell or Hold the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger Vedanta share price gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Fiday. The Stock is up 15% since November lows and has gained 101% in last one year giving multibagger returns to Investors. Should you buy sell or Hold?

Stock Market TodayL Multibagger Vedanta share price sees sharp gains

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Fiday. The Stock is up 15% since November lows. While the share price gains are being led rising base metal prices, the company is also progressing towards demerger that can unlock value for shareholders. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock

Multibagger returns

Vedanta share price opened at 474.85 on the BSE on Friday, slightly highet than previous close of 472.20. The Vedanta share price therafter gained further to highs of 505.45 marking gains of almost 7%. The Vedanta share price that has gained almost 15% since November lows has risen 101% in a year giving multibagger returns to the investors

Favorable base metal prive and profitabily oulook

The Aluminium metal price on the London Metal Exchange or the LME that were at $2150 a tonne levels in July-August have risen to more than $2600 a tonne levels now. The Zinc Prices too are up from close to $2500 a tonne levels to More than $3100 a tonne levels now. Other base metal prices too remain supportive

The raw material prices have also softened and this keeps profitabilty outlook for base metal companies as Vedanta Ltd favorable

As per analysts at Antique Stock Broking, the demand scenario for non-ferrous metals is expected to recover in CY25. Lower costs as that of crude derivatives have softened; lower e-auction premiums translate to lower thermal coal prices will aid Indian non-ferrous companies.

Demerger to help value unlocking

Vedanta Ltd plans demerger to create six independent "pure play" entities, aiming to unlock value, attract investments, and enhance sector-specific strengths. The company is in the final stage of demerger with shareholder and creditor meetings scheduled in the coming months and analysts expect NCLT approval by March 2025

The demerger is positioned to drive long-term growth. Vedanta’s 1.8 trn market cap could potentially reach to 3 trn; post-demerger, said analysts at Equirus Wealth. Each entity will benefit from focused strategies, capital allocation, and management autonomy, moving from centralized to independent operations, added Equirus Wealth, who feels that investors can reallocate based on individual commodity outlooks, likely prompting a re-rating.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
