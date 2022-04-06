On why market has gone highly bullish on Tejas Networks shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Indian government has announced that 5G roll out in India would be 100 per cent made in India. So, market is expecting that after this announcement, Tejas Networks may emerge as one of the big beneficiaries from the 5G roll out in India. Apart from this, Tata group has made investment in this telecom hardware company that means there is high probability of Tata Sky using Tejas Networks' advanced tech and expertise leading to more revenue for the telecom hardware company. So, after 6 months of consolidation, we are witnessing strong rebound in this multibagger stock."