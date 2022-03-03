Multibagger Vijay Kedia stock jumps after consolidation. Should you buy?

Highlighting important triggers for this multibagger stock; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Due to selloff caused by Russia-Ukraine war, FIIs position in Nifty 500 has come to 2012 levels and a good number of quality stocks have come to an attractive valuations. It's an ideal moment for positional investors to take long positions as I don't see market to make its bottom soon provided Russian president Vladimir Putin doesn't use nuclear weapon to force Ukraine troops and leadership to surrender. Apart from the current short term sentiment, 5G roll out is going to help this company a lot as this will be a 100 per cent 'Made In India' roll out and in that case being a telecom hardware company, it is expected to witness huge jump in business volume. So, one can buy Tejas Networks shares for both short term to long term horizon."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}