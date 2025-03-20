Stock Market Today: Multibagger Welspun Corporation share price gained 9% during the intraday trades on Thursday to hit 52- week high: Do you own it?

Welspun Corporation share price opened at ₹814 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening the Welspun Corporation share price was marginally higher than the previous days closing price of ₹810. The Welspun Corporation share price gained further to intraday highs of ₹889 which translated to intraday gains of more than 9%.

Welspun Corporation share price that had hit 52 -week or 1 year lows of ₹441 in June 2024 however has doubled to around ₹880 levels now. Welspun Corporation share price having risen 1109% over last 5 years has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Welspun Corporation share price has been rising recently as investor confidence has been lifted by order inflows. Welspun Corporation recently had announced receipt of new orders valued at Rs. 2,400 Cr (approx.) for supply of coated pipes for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in USA.

Welspun Corporation recent order inflows With addition of these new orders, the Welspun Corporation said that consolidated order book stands at approximately Rs. 20,000 crores.

Execution of these orders will be largely during FY26 and FY27.

Welspun Corporation said that these wins reinforce our leading & dominant position in the USA - Oil & Gas market and is also testimony of the trust, which the customers continue to place on us our capabilities. Welspun Corporation remains committed to deliver quality products & exceptional service to its valued customers as per release. Further it said it is now pleased to announce receipt of new orders valued at Rs. 2,400 Cr (approx.) for supply of coated pipes for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in USA.

