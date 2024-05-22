Multibagger Welspun Enterprises stock jumps over 6.5% on ₹1,864-crore order win
Welspun Enterprises shares surged 8.6% during intraday trading, settling with a 6.54% gain. The company secured a major project worth Rs. 1,864.71 crore in Maharashtra. Despite revenue and profit decline in FY24, it exceeded margin guidance, boasting a record order book for FY25.
Welspun Enterprises shares surged by 8.6% to ₹405.50 each during today's intraday trading session, eventually settling with a 6.54% gain at ₹397.70 per share by the session's close.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started