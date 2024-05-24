Multibaggers: 3 shipbuilding stocks including Cochin Shipyard gained between 200% and 725% in a year
Indian PSU stocks, especially defence shipbuilders like Mazagon Dock, Garden Reach, and Cochin Shipyard, are witnessing substantial share price surges. Cochin Shipyard's recent order for a hybrid service operation vessel pushed its stock by 34% in just four sessions.
PSU stocks are once again asserting their dominance on Dalal Street, with majority of them resuming their winning streak in recent sessions. Investors continue to add them to their portfolios, despite some trading at elevated valuations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started